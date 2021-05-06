More than 2 million Coloradans now considered fully vaccinated

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado reached a COVID-19 vaccination milestone Thursday, with 2 million people in the state considered fully vaccinated. Another 600,000 people are considered partially vaccinated.

According to a release from Gov. Polis, there are about 4.7 million Coloradans age 16 and above who are eligible for the vaccine. This means about 43% of those who are eligible are now fully vaccinated and 57% have some level of protection from vaccine.

“I want to congratulate every Coloradan who has received their vaccine. Not only are you protecting yourself, but you’re powering the Colorado comeback and energizing our economy,” said Governor Jared Polis.

The Colorado Department of Public health and Environment is expected to speak about this milestone during a news conference at 11:11 a.m. You can watch live in the FOX31 NOW player above.