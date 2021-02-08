More Coloradans eligible for vaccine, teachers/staff scheduled through employer

DENVER (KDVR) — More Coloradans are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Feb. 8 teachers, staff, childcare workers, and people over the age of 65 now qualify.

Maureen Oja is one of them. She’s 68 years old, and she registered on six websites. But she says she’s more concerned about her older friends.

“I still think that they should take care of the people who are in their 70s and 80s first, before they take care of me, I mean that’s my personal opinion. I want my friend who is 90 to have it before I get it,” Oja said.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says people age 70 and up are the priority. As of midnight Sunday, 270,583 people over 70 had received their first dose.

The state says it now needs a larger pool in order to utilize its vaccine allotment, and Colorado should have enough supply to get the majority of people 65 and up vaccinated by the first week of March.

Dr. Connie Sabor Price, the Chief Medical Officer at Denver Health, says people 65 and up should register. For those 70 and up who have not received an appointment time, have patience.

“You will be called. You will get vaccine. You are in a priority group. Even though it’s been opened up a little bit further, that doesn’t mean that you are less of a priority,” she said.

Teachers, staff, and childcare workers are expected to get vaccinated through their employers. That group will not use the same sign-up systems as people 65 and older.