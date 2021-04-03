Mobile vaccine clinics make way through rural parts of Colorado

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KDVR) — Now driving around Colorado are blue and red Mobile Vaccine Clinics put on by the state.

Governor Jared Polis stated Friday the busses will now be on routes throughout all four corners of our state. The governor kicked off the tours in Avondale and Eaton, just outside of Pueblo and Greeley respectively.

“From day one we have focused on a rapid and equitable distribution process of the lifesaving vaccine while working to save the most lives, and that’s what these clinics are all about. No matter who you are or where you live, we want to ensure that you’ll be able to get a vaccine if you want one,” Polis said.

One the clinics was hosted in front of Fort Morgan Middle School on Saturday. At that clinic around 250 people were vaccinated. According to a nurse on the bus, 200 of those vaccinations were scheduled appointments and 50 were walkups.

“The mobile bus was the way to go. We just came out here to get our shot,” Marcus Dixon, who received his vaccine at the Fort Morgan mobile clinic Saturday said.



FOX31 and Channel 2 news learned Saturday one of the big draws for people in rural areas and the mobile clinics is the vaccine they are administering.

“I heard it is Johnson & Johnson and I had to get Johnson & Johnson,” Jeancoaude Ntazinea, who received the vaccine at Fort Morgan’s mobile clinic said.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the mobile vaccine clinics are building on the important work of the local public health agencies, and will be utilizing some of Colorado’s supply of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, creating additional convenience for those accessing the clinic.

“These buses are an important piece of our larger strategy, and will complement our other vaccine distribution efforts, such as our six community vaccination sites, by going directly into communities that may not otherwise have easy access to the vaccines or medical care,” Polis said.

These mobile vaccination sites will begin with routes in Southeast Colorado, making stops in Ordway, La Junta, Las Animas and Lamar, and in Northeast Colorado, making stops in Eaton, Fort Morgan, Sterling, and Yuma. There will be more information in the coming weeks about the two additional routes in Northwest and Southwest Colorado.

“As they become more popular throughout the summer people should come out here and get the chance to be vaccinated,” Dixon said.

For more information about these mobile clinics and how you can sign up visit the state site.