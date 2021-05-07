Mobile vaccination bus makes stop at CU Boulder, students appreciate convenience

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Efforts to vaccinate underserved and reluctant communities continue here in Colorado. One way the state is getting more shots in arms is by bringing the treatment to those communities.

The vaccine mobile clinic was back on the road Friday, this time making a stop in Boulder in an effort to reach students.

Even on a busy day at the end of the semester, dozens of students, faculty, and community members came out to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

“Part of getting the vaccine is accessibility so it’s so nice to just walk by and be like, ‘I have 10 minutes, let’s do it!’ I was really stoked for that,” Mckenna Grigsby, a graduating senior said.

She and others were stoked for the chance to get back to some sense of normalcy. The state’s mobile vaccine bus stopped on The Hill to make it easy for students to get a shot.

“It’s fantastic because I’m a college student. I don’t really know how to plan for doctor’s appointments, it’s not really one of my strong suits. So seeing this, walking outside and walking right into a bus, there’s really no work that goes along with it and I really appreciate that,” freshman Davis Tuzinkiewicz said.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data shows a little under 4% of eligible 16-19 years old are vaccinated and only 13% of young adults ages 20-29 are immunized.

Despite the small percentage, health leaders on campus say students have been eager to get a dose.

“We really have found with student response that students are being really cooperative in working with us. So, I think what we’ve been seeing more of is students asking when they can get their vaccine,” Leisha Conners Bauer, director of Health Promotions and the Collegiate Recovery Center said. “It’s been pretty exciting to be able to provide that through the bus. We had the bus out Tuesday and again today. So, it’s been really great to see them coming in to do this.”

CU Boulder is requiring students and staff to get vaccinated before they return next fall. Students we talked to did not mind meeting the need.

“I think it’s a great thing. I think that’s one of the only ways that we’re going to get back to normal. I feel like all of us have been pretty deprived of what a normal year should look like, and this is gonna be a great step in the right direction,” freshman Johnny Wilcox said.

Students and faculty members said they hope the state continues to have efforts like this to keep more people in the community protected.