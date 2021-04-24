Mobile COVID-19 vaccination route launched along Western Slope

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

DENVER (KDVR) – A new mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic route launched Saturday to get vaccine shots into the arms of residents living along the Western Slope.

The mobile vaccine clinic is planning stops in places, including Dillon, Keystone and Breckenridge in Summit County; Edwards in Eagle County; New Castle and Rifle in Garfield County; Hayden and Steamboat in Routt County; Craig in Moffat County; as well as Orchard Mesa, Clifton, Grand Junction and Fruita in Mesa county, with many more stops on the horizon.

The mobile clinic plans to run for at least three months.

The mobile clinics will be administering free doses of the initial Pfizer vaccine with follow-up shots scheduled on a return trip. No health insurance or ID is required for Coloradans looking to get vaccinated at a mobile clinic and the service will be provided free of charge. Appointments are encouraged in advance but they are not mandatory.

“These mobile vaccination sites play a key part in our state’s fight to end this pandemic, and with today’s recommendation from the FDA to resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we are hopeful we can get even more shots into arms and save lives in hard-to-reach communities,” said Gov.Jared Polis in a statement.

If you’re without a car or have limited transportation options, we are committed to bringing the vaccine to you. There are no more excuses. By making a plan today to get the vaccine as soon as possible, you are protecting yourself, your family, and your community.”