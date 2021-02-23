Milestone: JeffCo hits 70% vaccination rate for people 70 and above

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – A COVID-19 vaccination goal of 70% of citizens 70 and above was reached and announced by Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) on Tuesday.

“It’s important that we celebrate this major milestone in the COVID-19 vaccination effort here in Jeffco, because what it really means is more lives saved,” said Dr. Dawn Comstock, the executive director at JCPH. “The older adult population in Jeffco has been severely affected by this virus and we are so grateful that the vaccine is now available to provide much needed protection.”

So far, 44,843 Jefferson County residents in this group have gotten at least one dose, and 22,275 people have received both doses.

Below is information on to sign up:

Sign up directly with a local vaccine provider Health care providers, retail pharmacies and public health clinics have their own registration websites You may have to create an account, and if you receive a reference code, write it down Or try he Colorado COVID-19 Vaccine Finder to find an appointment

Call Benefits in Action at 720-221-8354 for help to sign up

If you are on a wait list, check your email, voicemail and/or text messages often so you do not lose your spot in line

You can get vaccinated in any city or county You are not required to get vaccinated in the community you live in.

The vaccine is free Providers should not ask you to pay for the vaccine or other administrative costs, regardless of your insurance status The provider may seek reimbursement from your health insurance company for these fees, but you should not be charged.

You should not be asked to provide ID when registering or when you go to your appointment You may be asked to verify your age or health care worker/first responder status.

You do not need to be a U.S. citizen You don’t have to prove lawful presence to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado



For more information go to Jefferson County COVID-19 vaccine or JCPH’s vaccine fact sheet for older adults.

Help is also available by phone: JCPH’s Vaccine Call Center: 303-239-7000, press option 1 for vaccine information or, call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).