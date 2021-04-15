Patient treated for blood clots after receiving Moderna vaccination

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A man from Brighton told the Problem Solvers he developed blood clots after receiving the Moderna vaccine.

The pain and swelling were so bad, he said he thought he was going to die.

Jeff Johnson said he ended up in the ER with two blood clots in his left leg a week after getting the vaccine. The clots were diagnosed as deep vein thrombosis.

“I was concerned naturally. I know blood clots are bad. I was afraid to die,” Johnson said.

Johnson told us his doctor said those could have been caused by the Moderna vaccine he received at the Salud Clinic in Brighton.

The 49-year-old from Brighton grew more concerned as clotting issues surfaced with a different vaccine – the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Johnson’s clots are different than those associated with the J&J vaccine, which are cerebral venous sinus thrombosis.

Still, Johnson is concerned and asking if the Moderna vaccine put him at risk.

On Thursday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment told the Problem Solvers the type of clot seen in the J&J vaccine has not been seen with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Salud’s Vice President of Medical Services, Dr. Pradeep Dhar agreed.

“I don’t see any data or any evidence to say that. There has been zero evidence that there is any linking of the Moderna,” Dhar said.

Dhar said three people out of 18 million so far have reported the kinds of clots Johnson experienced. Still, he and other medical professionals we’ve spoken to highly recommend getting the vaccine.

“The risk of getting a COVID infection and complications is way higher than the risk of having a clot with any vaccination,” Dhar added.

Johnson has improved and will return to work and hopes he has no other problems after getting vaccinated.

CDPHE told FOX31 all adverse effects that take place after vaccines have been received must be reported. We asked Moderna for a response, but so far have not received an answer.