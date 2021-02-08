Local woman helps struggling Coloradans book COVID vaccination appointments

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman in Thornton is making the best of a slow work season due to the pandemic and has started helping people book their COVID vaccination appointments online.

“I have secured 10 appointments and I am working on some more today. I just got some new people in, so I have this little system,” Sara Walsh, who is now dedicating her time to helping people book appointments said.

Walsh said she saw how much her mom struggled to book an appointment. She was able to get her mom in for her first dosage through Albertsons. She said she knew other people in the same age group could be going through the same thing. So, she decided to put a post on Facebook.

“If ANYONE wants help securing COVID vaccine appointments for your 65+-year-old family, please PM me their basic info. (address, birthday, cell) and I will help. After years of scoring concert tickets, it’s in my blood! I wanna help, use me!” Walsh posted.

Walsh said in just a few days she received 20 to 25 requests for help to get vaccination appointments either for themselves or their parents.

“I’m really good at getting concert tickets which is the same steps and level of understanding, that it is frustrating, but you’ll eventually get it,” Walsh said.

Walsh is a wedding and family photographer and because of COVID her business has been slow. She said she time to sit on her computer and refresh and she’s even learned some tricks to get the appointment locked in.

“At least with Albertsons, I can’t confirm this 100% but they tend to release their dates for the following week on Fridays. I have scored most of the appointments on Friday afternoons. That’s when they put them up and they go super fast,” Walsh said.

She shared with the Problem Solvers some other tips:

-Stick with one organization or company to book through.

-Have all of your information formatted on your computer to copy and paste in.

-Make sure you enter an accurate email address.

-If you’re open to driving a distance to your appointment to have those zip codes ready to type in.

She said people also need to be diligent and patient.

“It’s going to take a community and a country to eradicate this virus. When you help people get vaccinated you are helping everyone,” Walsh said.

Walsh stated she is interested in starting a group full of volunteers to help even more people get their appointments booked.

If you are interested in getting involved, you can contact Walsh through email at swalsh1273@gmail.com.