LIST: Health care providers cancel weekend vaccine clinics due to storm

DENVER (KDVR) — Several major health care providers have canceled scheduled vaccine clinics in the Denver metro area and Colorado Springs due to the powerful winter storm heading toward the region.

HealthONE

HealthONE said it is canceling its Saturday clinics at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree and at the Medical Center of Aurora.

“Those individuals are being contacted and will be rescheduled for the following weekend,” the provider said in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.

HealthONE’s cancellation will impact roughly 1,000 appointments.

SCL Health

SCL Health is closing all of its clinics in the Denver metro area on Saturday and Sunday.

“We are notifying patients who are impacted by the closures via phone and email and rescheduling them to a new appointment as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for SCL Health said.

UCHealth

UCHealth is also closing all of its vaccine clinics on Saturday and Sunday. It is reaching out to everyone who had an appointment to reschedule for next week.

“Each week, UCHealth can provide up to 40,000 vaccinations at our 11 clinic locations, and this weekend, we have about 2,500 scheduled appointments. Patients with appointments this weekend do not need to change their appointments themselves – we will call or send messages to everyone to help them reschedule,” UCHealth said. “Importantly, CDC guidelines say the second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines may be provided up to six weeks after the first dose, this delay will not affect the overall effectiveness of vaccination.”

Centura Health

Centura Health is also canceling all vaccine appointments on Saturday and Sunday due to the storm. Additionally, it has rescheduled its mass vaccination event at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs from Saturday to Tuesday (March 16).

“Affected patients are being contacted with these updates,” Centura said.