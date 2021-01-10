List: Colorado health providers offering COVID-19 vaccines to those 70 and older

DENVER (KDVR) —Gov. Jared Polis has committed to getting 70% of Coloradans age 70 and older vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus by the end of February.

Many in that age group can expect to get the vaccine through a health provider. Where can Coloradans age 70+ sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine? Here is a list of how you can contact your provider or get more information:

