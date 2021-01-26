List: 5 common COVID-19 vaccine myths, debunked

DENVER (KDVR) — Some Coloradans are still hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine, so medical providers believe it’s important to dispel any myths or disinformation.

“We think that addressing any myths is vitally important,” said Jason Blauwet, the director of pharmacy at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver.

“About 66 percent of Americans plan to get the vaccine, so that is well below our target,” he said.

Here are five vaccine myths:

Myth #1: Vaccines are not safe because they were developed so quickly.

Blauwet says that is false.

“The vaccine technology that was used to produce both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines is over a decade old,” Blauwet said, adding that both are considered safe.

Myth #2: The COVID vaccine can give you COVID.

Providers say that also is false.

Myth #3: The messenger RNA used in the vaccines can affect your DNA.

Blauwet says that is false.

“(It) does not alter your DNA. It allows for a protein sequence to be coded that your body will be able to mount a reaction to,” Blauwet said.

Myth #4: The vaccine causes reactions and side effects, so it’s not worth it.

Blauwet says the vaccine can cause reactions and side effects, but that should not dissuade you.

“We’ve immunized over 5,000 people at our vaccination site so far and have had no severe reactions, and I hope that is really a comfort to everyone,” he said.

Myth #5: Natural immunity is better than vaccine immunity.

Blauwet says it is too early to know if that is true or false, but people who have had COVID should still get vaccinated.

“We think that it will provide added immunity for those people who have had COVID in the past,” Blauwet said.