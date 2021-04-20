Lightning death more likely than Johnson & Johnson blood clots

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’ve received Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, your odds of developing blood clots are worse than death by shark but better than death by lightning.

The European Union’s counterpart to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency, released a statement on April 20 about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Use of the vaccine is currently suspended in the U.S. after six women developed blood clots after having been given the single-shot dose.

The EMA said Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine does have a possible link to rare blood clots, but also that the rewards of COVID immunity far outweigh the risks. It recommends nations continue using Johnson & Johnson’s dose.

Health records agree.

The historic odds of getting bloods clots from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are so low that they only compete with the most bizarre accidental death odds — and only one of the Janssen cases was fatal to date.

The EMA identified eight blood-clot cases in the U.S. The Wall Street Journal reported 7.2 million individuals who had gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. This makes the odds of developing post-vaccine blood clots 1 in 900,000, or 0.11 per 100,000.

The lifetime risk of death by lightning is 1 in 180,746, or 0.55 per 100,000 — about five times greater than the risk of developing any Johnson & Johnson blood clots.

A person is, however, about four times more likely to develop blood clots than to be killed by a shark – a 1 in 3,748,067 chance.

Since only one of eight Johnson & Johnson blood clot cases was fatal, though, death by shark attack is still three time as likely as death by vaccine-related blood clots.

Dying from COVID, however, is about 1,000 more likely than contracting blood clots from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Merely contracting the coronavirus in the U.S. is about 100,000 more likely.