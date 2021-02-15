Library workers ask for vaccine protection, considered a critical service

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Association of Libraries (CAL) is asking for library workers to be included in the 1B.2 COVID-19 vaccine eligible group.

Libraries are classified as a critical service by the State of Colorado, yet library workers have not been specifically included with other frontline workers like K-12 educators.

CAL sent a letter to Governor Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Feb. 12. asking for library workers to be included in the 1B.2 COVID-19 vaccine group.

“As counties refer to the state directives for guidance, adding public and academic library workers to phase 1B.2 of Colorado’s COVID-19 vaccination effort will minimize unnecessary risk to library workers who have been dedicated to continued public service throughout the pandemic,” the letter said.

On Feb. 8, people in group 1B.2 became eligible for the vaccine. That group includes Coloradans age 65-69, and educators. School districts are partnering with providers to give shots to employees, but people 65-69 need to register through a provider.