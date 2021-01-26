King Soopers, Safeway will administer vaccine to Coloradans 70 and older



DENVER (KDVR) — With surging demands from people over the age of 70 to get vaccinated, a common stop for most Colorado families will play a bigger role in meeting that demand: your local grocery store pharmacy.

King Soopers and Safeway began vaccinating the 70+ population last week at a handful of pharmacies but will have more availability now that they’re getting consistent allocations of vaccines from the state, according to spokespersons for the respective companies.

“Really all of our stores will be able to provide it,” said Director of Pharmacy Operations for Albertsons Safeway Pharmacies Nikki Page. “There are limited quantities because our allocations are based on what we get from the state.”

Vaccinations at both pharmacies are appointment based. You can check Safeway’s and King Soopers’ websites to find the closest pharmacy to you with vaccines.

If appointments aren’t available, Price says it’s because they have booked up all their allotted doses for that week.

“I urge you just to keep trying back and as vaccine allocations and supply goes up, we’ll be able to take care of everyone,” Price said.

Gov. Jared Polis made a point in his press conference Tuesday to outline that no one should be turned away from a pharmacy based on where they live.

“Anybody that we find that is trying to deny a Coloradan a vaccine based on where they live or based on insurance status, or based on any other factor, that is not part of our state guidance,” Polis said.

Polis went on to say if they find instances of partners denying vaccine appointments based on where people live, they will get a warning or face potential discipline from the state.