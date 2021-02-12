Kaiser Permanente plans to vaccinate 19K Coloradans this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Kaiser Permanente announced that 16 office locations will be set up to distribute approximately 19,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses Feb. 13 and 14.

The state’s largest nonprofit health plan is setting up the mass vaccinations along the Front Range for Colorado educators, childcare workers, and Coloradans age 70 and up.

Two locations will be set up this weekend specifically with the goal of vaccinating 6,000 older Coloradans with their first dose.

Starting this weekend and continuing for the next three weeks, Kaiser Permanente says it plans to vaccinate a total of more than 50,000 educators and workers at licensed childcare programs.

“Kaiser Permanente is proud to support the State’s efforts to vaccinate as many Coloradans as possible. Focusing on teachers and at-risk populations is an important step toward ending this pandemic,” Mike Ramseier, Kaiser Permanente regional president in Colorado said. “We’ve mobilized a massive effort to deliver these vaccines and I want to thank all of our staff and physicians who are stepping up to help during this challenging time.”

The 16 locations will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However appointments are required and walk-ins will not be allowed. Eligible patients will receive invitations by email, text, or letter to make an appointment for their first dose.

The full list of vaccination locations:

Aurora Centrepoint Medical Offices

Briargate Medical Offices

East Denver Medical Offices

Hidden Lake Medical Offices* (70+ only)

Highlands Ranch Medical Offices

Kaiser Permanente Regional Offices* (70+ only)

Lakewood Medical Offices

Lone Tree Medical Offices

Longmont Medical Offices

Loveland Medical Offices

Parker Medical Offices

Pueblo North Medical Offices

Rock Creek Medical Offices

Skyline Medical Offices

Westminster Medical Offices

Wheat Ridge Medical Offices

Kaiser Permamente reports having administered more than 40,000 doses and says it is able to administer more than 50,000 vaccines each week.