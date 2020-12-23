Kaiser Permanente distributes first doses of Moderna vaccine to employees

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — Kaiser Permanente began distributing doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Kaiser Permanente received its first shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and planned to begin vaccinating its staff at its Lone Tree location at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

In Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Health Department will start administering vaccines to staff at Lincoln Community Hospital on Wednesday. Governor Polis now estimates rural communities could receive 20 percent more doses than expected if administered correctly.