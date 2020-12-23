Johnson & Johnson vaccine data to be released in late January

DENVER (KDVR) — A high-ranking US health official tells the Problem Solvers, if all goes well, the Janssen vaccine could be the third to receive FDA emergency use authorization after Pfizer’s and Moderna’s.

The Janssen vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson, is a part of Operation Warp Speed, and announced its Phase 3 trial that spans multiple countries is fully enrolled with 45,000 participants.

“The trial is fully enrolled, but all of this is really kept blinded, so no one knows the data,” said Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Brett Giroir. “Once the data has been gathered and people have finished their first set of observation periods, it will go to an independent data safety monitoring board that will look at the data and make a recommendation.”

One difference between the Janssen vaccine and Moderna’s and Pfizer’s is it only requires a single dose. The Janssen vaccine also attacks the virus in a different way, by injecting adenovirus into the body with instructions to build the coronavirus spike protein, so the body recognizes and knows how to combat it.

Learn more about how the major American companies’ vaccines work

“It is likely to be unblinded, and we’ll have results in January,” Giroir said. “We don’t know what those results are. We hope that they’re very positive, but they could be or could not be. We go with the science and the evidence, and will only give safe vaccines to the American public.”

Giroir says the AstraZeneca vaccine should be the next vaccine along after the Janssen vaccine. AstraZeneca’s also attacks the virus with an adenovirus approach.