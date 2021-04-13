Johnson & Johnson represents a small percentage of Colorado vaccines

DENVER (KDVR) — Most vaccinated Coloradans did not get shot with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but that number has grown in the last month.

In total, 3,298,100 Coloradans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This includes 1.3 million fully vaccinated, whether that be two doses of Pfizer and Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, and Coloradans and 2.1 million who are partially vaccinated, having received just one dose of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Use of the convenient one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, is suspended in the state while experts take a look at its association with rare cases of blood clotting.

This should not significantly slow the daily number of Coloradans being vaccinated. Only 4% of Colorado’s administered vaccines have been Johnson & Johnson – 122,280 individual arms poked, or about 10% of the state’s number of fully vaccinated people.

Most are either Pfizer, which is 50% of vaccines administered, or Moderna, which is 46%.

That overall percentage of Janssen vaccines has been growing, however, as Johnson & Johnson production ramped up.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been available in Colorado since January, but until March it was available in such small amounts that only five or 10 people a day received it.

In March, the number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Colorado jumped.

Since March 1, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has comprised 6% of the daily vaccines administered in Colorado. On average, about 2,900 Coloradans per day have received it.

Both Pfizer and Moderna still dwarf the number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered, but there have been several days where the Janssen vaccine was as much as one-quarter of the daily vaccines Coloradans received.