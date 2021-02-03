Jeffco opens vaccination clinic Wednesday to adults 70+; appointment required

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) is opening its vaccination clinic to adults 70-years-old and up on Wednesday.

JCPH will begin offering vaccines in limited quantities to adults 70 and older at the Arvada Fire Protection District training center.

Until now, JCPH has focused on vaccinating healthcare workers. Most first responders, frontline and essential workers have now been vaccinated.

The vaccine will only available to those in Phase 1a and 1b.1and by appointment only.

Appointments are available this week but due to limited number of vaccines, those appointments are expected to fill up quickly.

JCPH said they will continue to offer additional appointments as more vaccines become available.