J & J’s Janssen vaccine doses expected in Colorado by Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is expecting to receive 45,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine by Friday, March 5 according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization at the end of February.

The Janssen vaccine is a modified adenovirus DNA vaccine which uses a piece of double-stranded DNA to teach your body how to fight COVID-19.

Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the Janssen vaccine only requires one dose.

“When it’s your turn to get a vaccine — whether it’s Moderna, Pfizer or Janssen — I hope you choose to get it. With every dose administered, we are all safer and closer to ending this crisis,” Dr. Eric France, CDPHE chief medical officer says.

The Janssen vaccine should be available Friday to those that are eligible at vaccination sites across the state.