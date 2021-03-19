Issues signing up for vaccines arise as 2.5M more Coloradans become eligible

DENVER (KDVR) — More than 2.5 million Coloradans became eligible for the COVID vaccine Friday, but viewers have been contacting FOX31 saying they are having problems signing up.

Phase 1B.4 includes people aged 50+, people with underlying health conditions and essential workers. People like Cheryl Schieffer of Arvada couldn’t find websites that worked.

“I found about eight sites that showed the blue where you could click on it. But then, when you click on it says no page found,” Schieffer said.

Another viewer said a King Soopers website said she was “not yet eligible” even though she’s 54.

A King Soopers spokesperson told us they “have resolved the technical issue with the online appointment scheduler” and it will now allow those 50 and above to schedule their vaccines.

But frustration continues over challenges on other websites too.

“This has not been good. This is silly. There’s a way to do this that’s not going to make it difficult for people to be able to get an appointment,” Schieffer said.

“We are reemphasizing to providers today that registration sites need to be updated. Many of the larger health care providers have updated their sites. Smaller providers should be compliant sometime today. Each provider is required to have a phone number to schedule an appointment,” said a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

CDPHE and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who received his vaccine today, acknowledged problems continue.

“We know that people are still challenged to get in line and get their vaccine within their own groups. We are also optimistic because more vaccine is coming. The biggest issue has been supply,” Hancock said.

Many people in Colorado are glad they’re finally eligible for the vaccine but frustrated over when that shot will finally come.