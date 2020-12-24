Initial vaccine dose offers some protection, but not enough for 95% efficacy

DENVER (KDVR) — As of Tuesday, more than 38,000 Coloradans had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Went in, got the vaccine, we were watched for about 15 minutes or so to make sure we didn’t have any adverse reactions, and then we were kind of free to go about our day,” said Dr. Matthew Salzberg, assistant medical director in the Department of Emergency Medicine at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. “Poke in the arm, then a couple hours later, kind of a sore arm, but nothing really to write home about.”

After getting his first shot last Thursday, Salzberg waits to receive his second dose in three more weeks. Both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines require two doses: Pfizer’s 28 days apart and Moderna’s 21 days apart.

The Problem Solvers are learning you have a good level of protection after receiving the first shot.

“You’ll start getting the benefit very soon after that immunization, so it is very, very exciting,” said assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, Admiral Brett Giroir. “We know that even after the first dose, during those 21 or 28 days, you can get 70 or 80 percent protection, during those 28 days. Now, after that, it might go away. That’s why you need the second dose.”

“While you might get some benefit from a single dose, you’re not going to get anywhere near the 95 percent reported efficacy from just one,” Salzberg said.

Doctors like Salzberg say they’re not changing up their routine after the first shot, or even after they receive the second dose. He’ll continue to wear a mask and social distance.

And while these first round of doses don’t end the pandemic, Giroir says the initial protection should help alleviate the pressure on the nation’s hospitals, with millions of doses shipping from now through the end of the year.

“Another 30 million in January, and up to 50 million doses in February. Now, some of those 50 million will be second doses for people who received the first dose,” Giroir said.