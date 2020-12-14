‘I’m ready for it’: Colorado hospital staff on the brink of becoming first group to get COVID-19 vaccine

DENVER (KDVR) — On the eve of the first doses arriving in Colorado, hospital staff are prepared to become some of the first people in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Colorado will receive 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday with the first shots being administered by the afternoon. The first tier in the state’s distribution plan includes high-risk health care workers such as emergency department, ICU and COVID unit staff.

“It’s the first step of something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time. It’s kind of the beginning of the end we hope, and that we can control this,” Dr. Eric Hill, Emergency Physician and EMS Medical Director with Medical Center of Aurora said.

Based on the guidelines set by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), Hill is eligible to receive one of the initial doses but says he’s still in the planning process.

“I’m ready for it but I have responsibilities within the hospital, responsibilities within EMS systems thinking through this process. I’m in the logistical phase about how to get all this done and how to convince paramedics, firefighters and all of them to adopt the process,” Hill said.

The state will distribute the initial doses to 46 different locations, with roughly 17,000 going to hospitals within the UCHealth system. Dr. Angela Wright, an emergency medicine physician with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and her husband Dr. Frank Wright, a trauma surgeon working in a COVID-19 ICU, are also expected to be among the first to receive the vaccine.

“It makes me very grateful and feel fortunate that the vaccine is an opportunity and an option. Seeing day after day how terrible the virus can be and the challenges it can present for families, I feel very fortunate that there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Angela said.

She says the beginning of the second wave of the virus was one of the most difficult points throughout the pandemic. Dr. Frank Wright says while the vaccine brings hope, it won’t have an immediate impact on their lives inside the hospital.

“I don’t think there will be an instantaneous overnight change. I think we can just keep doing what we need to do and I trust the science that’s gone into making the vaccines as quickly and as safely as possible,” Frank said.