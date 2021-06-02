If you’re having problems finding yourself in the Colorado vaccine database, this may be why

DENVER (KDVR) — Like many of our viewers, FOX31 investigative reporter Lori Jane Gliha was unable to find her vaccination record in the state’s vaccine database, the Colorado Immunization Information System.

“First I typed in ‘Lori Jane Gliha.’ Then I typed in ‘Lori Gliha.’ Then I typed in ‘Lori Gilha.’ I tried all sorts of different ways, and I kept getting either locked out, or it would say we couldn’t find any record of you,” Gliha said.

So the FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. It turns out Gliha is indeed in the database, but under a slightly different name.

“Years ago my insurance was attached to someone else’s name, and so my name was entered a little bit differently in the system,” Gliha said.

CDPHE said all providers are required to enter vaccine records, but the verification system is not perfect.

To find your record, CDPHE told the Problem Solvers that you must enter the exact information the provider entered.

“Let’s say the provider had an extra letter in your first name. You are not going to find yourself,” said Heather Roth, who leads CDPHE’s immunization branch.

Another big issue is that a phone number or email is required to get a verification code, and some records do not have that information listed.

CDPHE said to contact your vaccine provider to see how your name is listed in the system. If that doesn’t get you access, then contact the CIIS, where there are 10 people dedicated to ensuring the data is accurate.

“We’ve helped thousands of people verify that they are actually in the system. So 99% of the people that we have heard from are existing in the system with their COVID vaccine, and they are eligible for the drawing,” Roth said.

She added that providers go through lots of training on how to enter the data.

The good news is that even if there is a typo in your record, you will still be eligible for the drawing.