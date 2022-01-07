How to schedule an in-home COVID-19 vaccination appointment

Geriatrician Megan Young, left, offers support to Edouard Joseph, 91, moments after giving him a COVID-19 vaccination, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his home in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston. Millions of U.S. residents will need COVID-19 vaccines brought to them because they rarely or never leave home. Doctors and nurses who specialize in home care are leading this push and starting to get help from state and local governments around the country. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

DENVER (KDVR) — It comes with a warning that it may take time to coordinate, but officials over at Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment have asked people to sign up for their daily in-home vaccination program.

On Tuesday, the president urged the public to get vaccinated in an effort to slow the omicron surge.

“If you are vaccinated and boosted, you are highly protected,” he said. “You know, be concerned about omicron, but don’t be alarmed. If you are unvaccinated, you have some reason to be alarmed.”

How to schedule an in-home COVID-19 vaccine

The number to call to schedule an appointment with an agent is 1-877-CO-VAX-CO (1-877-268-2926.) The line is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The service is available in multiple languages. If you or someone you know is unable to make the call, a friend, caregiver or family member can do so on their behalf.

Where to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado

There are plenty of appointments available around the state for those interested and able to travel to one of the many clinics giving out both boosters and vaccinations.

If it fits your schedule more by making an appointment outside the home, or if you simply want to find the most recently released health orders, you can visit the CDHPE’s vaccination information page.

An additional proactive measure, and something the state recommends that everyone does, is monoclonal antibody therapy, as it reportedly reduces the likelihood of hospitalization from covid-19 by 70-80%.