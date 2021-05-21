Watch at 12:10: CDPHE update on COVID-19 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The COVID-19 vaccines have been available to all Coloradans older than 16 for more than a month now, but that doesn’t mean everyone has been vaccinated.

About 48% of all Coloradans have received at least one dose, this includes the 41% of Coloradans who are considered fully vaccinated.

These numbers have largely stagnated over the past few weeks, after an initial bump in early April when widespread vaccination became available.

More recently, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for use in adolescents as young as 12 years old.

At the same time, COVID-19 cases have been decreasing. This is good news, but the percent of cases attributed to variants has been steadily increasing.

Scott Bookman, Colorado’s COVID-19 incident commander, Dr. Rachel Herlihy, CDPHE State epidemiologist and Rachel Severson, CDPHE Immunization Section Data analyst will be holding a news conference Friday to talking provide a more detailed update.

You can watch live at 12:10 p.m. in the FOX31 NOW player above.