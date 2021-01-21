How Biden’s COVID-19 strategy could impact Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado will soon be getting more help to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine more efficiently, according to President Joe Biden. On Thursday, he promised to work with local leaders like Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

Getting a vaccine has been a real struggle for older Coloradans.

Doug Gott, 77, hopes the new national strategy will work.

“We don’t have the people who have the hutzpah to get things going,” he said.

Gott has been trying to get an appointment to get the vaccine for more than two weeks.

“I’m also a chronic asthmatic. I don’t want to die from not getting the vaccine,” said Gott.

To help people like Gott, Biden rolled out a national COVID-19 response plan.

“For the past year, we couldn’t rely on the federal government to act with the urgency and focus and coordination we needed. We have seen the tragic cost of that failure,” Biden said.

Biden says 100 new FEMA vaccination centers will be set up within the next month.

He’s asking Colorado to appoint a COVID-19 point person to work with the feds.

More chain and locally owned pharmacies will be asked to administer vaccines.

The president said he wants to work with mayors to distribute the doses.

It’s what Hancock had been hoping for.

“It will help us vaccinate people. It’s going to allow (mayors) to get in some demographics in terms of vaccinations that are being overlooked today with the current lack of strategy,” said Hancock.