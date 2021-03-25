Homebound Denver residents can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine at home

DENVER (KDVR)– The City and County of Denver announced on Wednesday that they will begin a service to bring COVID vaccinations to those who are required to stay at home.

Through the service, residents of Denver who are unable to leave their home for health and safety reasons will be able to receive at-home vaccinations. To sign up, residents can call the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment and select “Option 4” for at-home vaccinations.

As of March 15, 1.93 million Coloradans had received a COVID-19 vaccine. On March 19, Colorado began Phase 1B.4, granting an additional 2.5 million Coloradans COVID vaccine eligibility.

Denver residents who believe they may be eligible for an at-home vaccine should call DDPHE at 720-865-3005. The City of Denver says the service is also available in multiple languages through a phone interpreter.