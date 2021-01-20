Here’s what Colorado doctors want Biden to do to help them fight COVID

DENVER (KDVR) — President Joe Biden says he has a goal of giving 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in his first 100 days in office, and he has plans to ramp up vaccine production and distribution.

Dr. Ozzie Grenardo with Centura Health says he wants to learn more about the plan.

“Waiting to hear their plan, I think, will be important for all of us, if he actually does enact the War Powers Act for ramping up vaccine supply and distribution,” he said.

Grenardo says he would also appreciate more information and a streamlined process for the vaccines. He says many times providers don’t know how much vaccine they are getting and so it is hard to plan.

“Not knowing how much vaccine we are going to get, and maybe having 72 hours’ notice, which filters down from the federal government, then to the state, then down to providers — that creates headaches,” Grenardo said.

He and other doctors are also hoping for strong messaging from the White House about the continued need to take precautions, wear masks and socially distance, even after you are vaccinated.

“I think we still need to talk about how to prevent our citizens from getting COVID in the first place,” said Dr. Reginald Washington at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver.

He says educating all communities about prevention and vaccination is key.

“I think we have to have a concerted effort to educate all Americans why getting a vaccine is important,” Washington said.