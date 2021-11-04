Here’s how many Denver first responders have lost their jobs over the vaccine mandate

DENVER (KDVR) — Nearly three dozen of Denver’s sworn first responders have lost their jobs over the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees.

So far, three employees who rejected the vaccine resigned in lieu of discipline and another three were fired after disciplinary hearings, according to the Denver Department of Public Safety.

The job losses come after 27 of Denver’s sworn public safety personnel either resigned or retired in response to the vaccine mandate. The order requires that employees either get the vaccine or obtain a religious exemption and submit to heightened COVID-19 measures, like masking and testing.

Vaccine mandate discipline outcomes for the Denver Department of Public Safety

The department said it has issued 55 contemplation of discipline letters for noncompliance:

30 were canceled when the employee provided the required documentation before the COD;

16 have had no action yet because the employee either provided the required documentation at the COD or are in process of doing so;

3 were fired;

3 agreed to a stipulation that they will become compliant;

and 3 resigned in lieu of discipline.

Beyond these numbers, the department said Thursday that more employees face upcoming discipline for noncompliance.

Denver issued its mandate months before a newly released, federal vaccine mandate for large employers. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued rules Thursday that companies with 100 or more employees must require COVID vaccination by Jan. 4 or submission to weekly tests.