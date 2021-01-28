Here’s how eligible Coloradans can schedule a vaccine appointment with Safeway

DENVER (KDVR) — Your local grocery store may be turning into a hub to get the vaccine, if you’re eligible. Now that Safeway pharmacies are administering vaccines to people ages 70 and up, the demand for the service has gone through the roof.

Director of Pharmacy for Albertsons and Safeway Nikki Price walked us through the web portal to show how signing up works. Start by entering your ZIP code, checking an affidavit saying you’re eligible, and entering a radius for pharmacies near you.

Demand has been so high, many possible days show up as gray.

“If you see all gray, it just means there are no appointments available, so I urge you to check back often, because as soon as we get vaccine in, we’re going to make more vaccine available based on the quantity of vaccine that we get,” Price said. “So if we get 500 shots, we’re going to make 500 appointments, but they do go quickly, though. So I do urge checking back somewhat frequently.”

Karen Kitzman ended up running into this problem in a unique way. She got her mother an appointment at a Safeway in Adams County on Jan. 19, but wasn’t able to book a follow-up appointment for a second dose.

“Went to the calendar and all we get is ‘no slots available,'” Kitzman said. “I’m nervous, I hate seeing my mom upset. It was enough to get her to do the first one.”

The Problem Solvers looked into the issue, and Price says there was a system update around that time, and helped Kitzman schedule a second appointment.

Price says anyone who gets their first shot at Safeway will typically get an immediate schedule for their second dose during the first appointment.

“We certainly know there’s a lot of confusion out there, a lot of frustration, a lot of frustration out there, everyone wants a vaccine, certainly a high demand,” Price said. “Be patient; we’re going to get everybody.”

Safeway is also working on a phone line people can call to schedule appointments, although it is not yet up and running.