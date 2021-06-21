Haven’t received your COVID-19 vaccine? You might get a phone call

DENVER (KDVR) — You may be getting a reminder beginning Monday from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment if you have not received your COVID-19 vaccination.

The phone campaign is all part of the effort to get 70% of people in Colorado vaccinated by the Fourth of July. That’s in line with the goal set by President Joe Biden.

CDPHE said the calls will provide people with information about where they can get a free vaccination in their neighborhood.

The calls will go out from Co-Vax-Co, the state’s call center for COVID-19 information.

Text messages will also be sent to people ages 18-29 who may be overdue for their second dose. Those message will come from the number 45788 and begin June 22. The health department will also be sending emails to that group.

The reminders will be sent in English and Spanish. Anyone with questions can call the vaccination hotline at 877-268-2926.