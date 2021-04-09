Governor’s clinics plan to improve vaccine equity

DENVER (KDVR) — Vaccine equity continues to be an issue nationwide and here in Colorado. Governor Polis said he is working to bridge that gap.

Polis and community organizers said vaccine equity clinics continue to be an effective way to get people of color vaccinated.

Polis joined the Denver chapter of the NAACP at Park Hill Golf Club Friday. Folks there were able to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Polis said clinics like this one are putting a dent in the disparity we’re seeing in the state. Community organizers say the state must continue putting the clinics up in communities to get everyone on board.

“It makes a difference when you can be vaccinated in your church, at the community center where you receive food as a senior, by the NAACP, by Servicios De La Raza, it is important that we are at the forefront of this work,” said Maisha Fields, NAACP Health Chair, and member of the state’s Vaccine Equity Task Force.

Even with more people of color administering doses and clinics up and running, only 2.46% of vaccinated Coloradans are made up of African Americans and 8% are Latinx.

Polis said the state held at least 187 community clinics so far and the plan is to keep the events going until everyone is vaccinated.

“More than 3 million doses of this lifesaving vaccine have been distributed in Colorado and we couldn’t have done this without the support of our extraordinary partners. This is the best of Coloradans helping Coloradans, whether it’s healthcare professionals coming out of retirement to administer vaccines, volunteers staffing clinics, or students helping their older neighbors navigate technology. I’m proud of the way our community truly is coming together to end the pandemic,” Polis said.

Polis’ Vaccines for All Plan continues through the weekend and into next week at several different locations. The clinics are by appointment only, no walk-ins will be accepted.

Saturday, April 10

Calvary Bible Church – Thornton Campus

Field of Vision Counseling

King Baptist Church

LEAF, Lyons Emergency & Assistance Fund

Representative Meg Froelich: Sheridan and Englewood

Larimer County Criminal Justice Services

Sunday, April 11

The EduCenter

Global Village Academy – Aurora

Cleo Parker Robinson Studio

Monday, April 12

Durango BID and Durango Chapter of Colorado Restaurant Association

Denver Inner City Parish

Tuesday, April 13

Prairie Middle School

Latino community leaders, the state vaccine outreach team, Centura Health and several other organizations will host a community vaccination event on April 16 and 17 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Registration opened Friday and remains open until all 5,000 appointments are filled. Registration is also available through the Mile High United Way 211 Help Center by dialing 211.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered by Centura Health at the drive-thru event as it runs from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days.