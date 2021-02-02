Governor, community leaders address inequity in vaccine distribution

DENVER (KDVR) — Vaccine rollout efforts continue around the nation and in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday that the state has administered just under half a million doses.

With the state meeting the halfway mark of the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of people ages 70 and up by the end of the month, some are looking deeper into the demographics, calling on the state to vaccinate more people of color.

It’s an issue the governor said he is concerned about too.

As of Tuesday, the Latinx community represents 5% of vaccinated Coloradans while the Black community represents less than 2%.

Colorado is 22% Hispanic and 4% Black.

“It’s clear that it’s unacceptable where it is on its own and it takes a specific effort of the state to partner with trusted authorities in communities of color, in low-income communities, to help make sure we can protect more Coloradans to help end the pandemic,” Polis said in press conference Tuesday.

Community events have been showing up across Colorado, like Salud Health’s pop-up clinic in Aurora and La Raza’s clinic in Commerce City.

Are the state’s efforts enough? A member of the state’s Vaccine Equity Task Force says other states may have a more effective strategy.

“Other states have really put into their tiering philosophy moving those communities of color up because of the way the impact of the pandemic has really take a toll on them,” said Ozzie Grenardo, Colorado Vaccine Equity Task Force tri-chair.

While other states have looked into that idea, Polis said Colorado is taking a broader approach.

“We are setting aside doses for equity. Equity means a lot. It means for any regional disparities, it means for racial disparities, it means for the medically underserved. That’s why we are very aggressively partnering with community organizations to be able to meet people where they are to help improve the equity of the vaccine distribution,” Polis said.

Some state leaders say Colorado needs to do more.

“People of color’s households have multigenerational living going on,” said Legislative Black Caucus Leader Rep. Leslie Herod. “So, it doesn’t make since to have grandma vaccinated but not the son who’s the caretaker. So, we are really looking at how we can expand the pool to access of vaccines so that a family should go to a vaccination clinic together and get their vaccines.”