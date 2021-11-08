Colorado was the largest participant in Pfizer vaccine trials for kids ages 5-11

DENVER (KDVR) — Children’s Hospital Colorado was one of several medical centers across the country where children between the ages of 5 and 11 participated in trials for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

That vaccine was approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the past few weeks, and since Nov. 3, more than 5,000 children in that age group have been vaccinated.

The trial at Children’s was led by Dr. Eric Simoes, who joined Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to promote vaccinations for more children. They were also joined by 75 children who were part of the trial.

You can watch the news conference above on FOX31 NOW.