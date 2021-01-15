Gov. Polis signs executive order to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are free

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Friday to make sure everyone can get a COVID-19 vaccine for free.

The federal government already prevented insurance companies from charging a copay, but now the state is making sure of that too.

The order ensures people are not charged a co-payment or any fees for getting the vaccine administered.

The directive states, “Consistent with federal law, providers receiving taxpayer dollars for administering the COVID-19 vaccine shall not collect payment from anyone receiving the vaccine.”

It is a huge help to people who cannot afford those charges or do not have insurance.

The governor says it’s about getting rid of discrimination.

“That will be clarified and fully implemented through this executive order. It doesn’t matter who your insurance carrier is, if you don’t have insurance, any of that. A federally funded vaccine, ready to go. You’re on equal footing as anybody else. Sign up and get it if you are over 70,” Polis said in a press conference Friday.

When your turn comes to sign up, do not be alarmed if your provider asks you for your insurance information. You may be asked to enter that information, but neither you nor your insurance should be billed.

The state’s attorney general is asking you to keep an eye for people trying to sell vaccines too. Only certified providers have access to the treatment.