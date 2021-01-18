Gov. Polis orders vaccine partners to use second doses immediately

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s governor wants to vaccinate about 40,000 more people for the first time by using stored-up second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

In a letter to hospitals and partners, Gov. Jared Polis called for the move to “maximize our efficiency in vaccine administration to end the pandemic and save as many lives as possible,” by not letting vaccine doses sit on the shelf.

Currently, the state has only used about 25% of second doses it’s received. Colorado has received a total of 200,130 second doses, between Pfizer and Moderna, but has only administered 49,595 of those doses, according to the letter.

Polis is requesting providers manage vaccine supply on a week-to-week basis, only retaining enough second doses required for the current week. Anything beyond that should be used as a first dose for Coloradans.

The state is expecting more than 83,000 first doses between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine this week.

The governor says he spoke with General Gustave Perna, the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, last week and was told the national supply will increase by one million doses in the first week of February with additional increases.

The governor says he has more confidence in the supply chain with this news, and the state is ready to shift around supply to make sure every Coloradan who needs one gets their second dose.

In the letter, the governor makes it clear the request does not change the state’s policy to administer two doses of vaccine either 21 or 28 days apart, depending on the type of vaccine. He says if the supply chain falters, the state is prepared to use “first dose” deliveries as “second doses” for Coloradans who need it.

The state believes they are still on track to vaccinate 70% of Coloradans ages 70 and above by the end of February.