DENVER (KDVR) — Five young Coloradans are soon going to have $50,000 to put toward higher education.

The scholarships are part of the Colorado Comeback Cash drawing, an effort to encourage Coloradans to get vaccinated.

Adults are eligible to win $1 million, while adolescents ages 12-17 are eligible to win a $50,000 scholarship.

