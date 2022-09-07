DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s governor is rolling up his sleeves to get a new COVID-19 booster shot that was freshly authorized by the federal government.

Colorado just received thousands of doses from the federal government this week, with nearly 300,000 total doses expected to be in the state by Thursday. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said boosters will be widely available in clinics, pharmacies, mobile buses and other locations across the state.

Until now, COVID vaccines have only targeted the original strain of the virus, but the Food and Drug Administration granted authorization to Pfizer and Moderna bivalent shots, which combine the original mRNA-targeting mixture and a new formula that targets the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel gave the final recommendation with a vote of 13-1.

The sole no vote in that panel wanted to see more human data since this version of the vaccine did not go through human trials. It is still delivered using the same mRNA method as the original Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Gov. Polis is getting his shot at Ball Arena at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch his remarks live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.