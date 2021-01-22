Gender, age and race data added to state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced the addition of demographic information to the COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

Data on the age, gender, ethnicity and race of vaccine recipients is now available on the dashboard. Information on who can get the vaccine first, the current phase, how many doses have been given, where to get the vaccine and facts about vaccine safety, development and immunity are also included.

“To be as equitable as possible, we must make decisions based on data and be intentional in assuring that no one is left behind,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the executive director of the CDPHE and co-chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Taskforce. “In time, everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one– regardless of their zip code, income, insurance status, or race and ethnicity.”

Coloradans immunized with one vaccine dose reached 333,632 on Friday. Those who have received both doses hit 70,093, according to the CDPHE.

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer arrived in Colorado on Dec. 14.