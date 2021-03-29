FOX31 NOW: How to find vaccine appointments

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis announced Monday that all Coloradans 16 and older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Friday.

With several Coloradans already eligible, and the eligible pool increasing rapidly driving demand, Polis says Coloradans may have to wait six to eight weeks before getting their shot in this group.

The Problem Solvers will walk you through some of the tricks and advice we’ve learned for landing appointments on FOX31 NOW. You can re-watch the show in the video above.