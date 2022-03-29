DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster shot of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines for people aged 50 and older.

But many healthy people over 50 are wondering if they need to get it.

“My advice right now would be to know it’s available, and to be ready to get it if things start to surge up again,” Dr. Carrie Horn, chief medical officer of National Jewish Health said.

Horn said the effectiveness of the vaccine wanes over time, but three doses still offer a good level of protection. Plus, the COVID rates in Colorado are relatively low right now.

“I think everyone needs that one, two, three dose. The fourth dose, I think it’s OK to kind of keep an eye on what’s going on with numbers,” Horn said.

Other area doctors are also weighing in as well. Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention at UCHealth, said people who are over age 65 or immunocompromised should get an extra booster.

“Everybody else, I think there’s still some level of debate. I think the FDA approved it to be able to allow broad access,” Barron said.

Barron is over 50 and does not have plans to get the second booster right now.

“I don’t feel compelled yet to go get another booster,” she said, noting it’s a personal decision.

Officials are still trying to determine what sort of impact the omicron subvariant BA.2 will have on the U.S. For right now, Barron is not making any blanket recommendations.

“I think there will be certain people that certainly it would make sense for,” she said.

People who are over 50 and want the second booster can receive one four months after their first booster shot. The booster takes two weeks to become fully effective.