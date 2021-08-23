FDA Pfizer vaccine approval gives some Coloradans reassurance needed to get a shot

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado health officials are hoping the full Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will convince some Coloradans who had been hesitant to get the vaccine, to go out and get the shot.

The announcement did motivate a few of the people who went to the mobile vaccination clinic set up in the Walmart parking lot in Aurora.

“I’ve been waiting for the FDA approval and it’s coming today, so I decided to do it,” one man said. “I just don’t trust things that go quite so fast, so I’ve been somewhat hesitant about it.”

He and others felt reassured by the news.

“It finally got approved. I was still skeptical about it, but now I’m getting it done,” said Derrek Oregon.

The news was not as meaningful to everyone. Most of the people in line for the vaccine the Problem Solvers spoke to were unaware of the announcement, and some were more motivated by the $100 Walmart gift card that people can receive after getting the vaccine. It’s part of the Colorado Comeback Cash gift card giveaway.

But for some, the FDA approval offered some valuable information, and some comfort in their decision.

“It’s been a hard discussion for us as a family over the last three months,” said Brianna Castillo.

“It’s just having that extra reassurance that there’s been more research behind it, and now we have the official ok,” she said.