Eligible and need a vaccine? Thornton Fire is hosting a drive-thru clinic

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Thornton Fire Department is hosting a drive-thru Pfizer vaccination clinic on March 2.

The clinic is for anyone 65+, teachers and healthcare workers and will be at the Carpenter Recreation Center at 110th and Colorado Boulevard.

Individuals are required to pre-register on the City of Thornton’s website. They are asking for everyone to stay in their car and to wear a facial covering.

TFD will follow up with information about receiving the second dose of the vaccine. Appointment information will come approximately five days before the second vaccination is due.