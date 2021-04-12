DPS schedules vaccine clinics for students age 16 and older

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools is partnering with local health care providers to offer vaccines to all students age 16 and older. All vaccines are free and clinics are listed below.

Denver Health will be providing vaccination clinics at:

Evie Dennis Campus: First dose – Saturday, April 17; second dose – Saturday, May 8

Abraham Lincoln High School: First dose – Sunday, April 18; second dose – Sunday, May 9

South High School: First dose – Saturday, April 24; second dose – Saturday, May 1

Manual High School: First dose – Sunday, April 25; second dose – Sunday, May 16

North High School: First dose – Saturday, May 1; second dose – Saturday, May 22

East High School: First dose – Sunday, May 2; second dose – Sunday, May 23

For more information email: COVID_Vaccine@dhha.org

Children’s Hospital will also be providing vaccination clinics for students and eligible family members.