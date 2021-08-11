‘Douglas County will not be engaging in activities that would compel or force vaccinations’; board approves new resolution

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Board of Douglas County Commissioners released a resolution on Tuesday declaring its position on COVID-19, associated variants, vaccinations and mask orders.

The order states in part:

“Douglas County will not succumb to fear-based policy making based upon sensational media reports regarding the Delta Variant, but instead will reflect soundly upon scientific data provided by public health experts associated with severity as it has for 17 months.

Douglas County will not overreact to rare but overreported examples of vaccinated individuals experiencing severity from the Delta Variant nor create public policy that negatively and disproportionately impacts its citizens, especially young people.

While Douglas County respects and agrees with the strong recommendations of public health officials to vaccinate, Douglas County will not be engaging in activities that would compel or force vaccinations upon those that choose not to have them.

While Douglas County respectfully recognizes the sovereignty of the Douglas County School District, charter schools, private schools and other educational institutions, the Board of County Commissioners wishes to encourage and express it gratitude to these partner entities on behalf of its citizens and parents in particular for not imposing further oppressive mask orders or other unnecessary restrictions upon our young people at this time.”