Doctors optimistic COVID-19 vaccine could be offered to Coloradans earlier than planned

DENVER (KDVR) — No one typically looks forward to getting a shot in the arm, but it was all smiles in Colorado on Monday as the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in our state.

“This is truly a historic moment,” said doctor Michelle Barron, the Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at UCHealth.

Colorado is expecting close to 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and 95,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week.

Many are now wondering when they will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

“We’re optimistic this is going to rollout fast and furious,” said doctor Shauna Gulley, Centura Health’s Chief Clinical Officer.

“We definitely want to get as many shots in arms as soon as possible,” added Stephanie Wasserman, the executive director of Immunize Colorado.

The state still expects most healthy Coloradans may have to wait until late spring or even early summer to receive the vaccine, but there is optimism it could be offered sooner as more COVID-19 vaccines are approved by the FDA.

“If some of these vaccines we’re looking at get approved, that will just increase the volume of what we have access to and it could be sooner,” said Barron.

However, don’t expect to get rid of your mask anytime soon, even after you get the vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines are 94% to 95% effective, but there will be people who contract COVID-19 even after receiving the vaccine.

“In fact there’s enough unknown about these COVID vaccines that we’re not sure how long they’ll last, so it’s possible it will be a long time. It’s also possible we may have to come back and get boosters periodically,” said Dr. Gulley.

Herd immunity could also take longer than some healthcare professionals hope, especially if people are reluctant to get the vaccine, but Monday was a start.

“This is a day I think will be remembered in history,” said Wasserman.