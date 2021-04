PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) -- Coloradoā€™s southernmost counties have been hit hard by COVID-19 overĀ the pastĀ year, but a joint effort with the federal government andĀ Colorado stateĀ officialsĀ aims toĀ bringĀ the area someĀ much neededĀ relief.Ā Ā

According toĀ Governor Polisā€™Ā latest announcement,Ā on April 14,Ā FEMA will be helping expand the vaccine site already locatedĀ at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, turning it into one of their national ā€˜PilotĀ Sites'.Ā Ā