Dick’s Sporting Goods Park opens as drive-thru vaccination site on Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — In a partnership with Adams County and Centura Health, Governor Polis will be launching the State Community Vaccination Site at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on Monday.

All vaccines at this site will be free with no co-pay. The drive-thru clinic will begin by providing 2,000 vaccine doses per day but can scale up to 6,000 vaccinations a day once there is enough supply. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The state is launching another community vaccination site at the State Fairgrounds in Pueblo. The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and the Grand Junction Convention Center in Mesa County launched on March 17. Another site will be coming online in Denver County at the Ball Arena in the coming weeks.

Eligible Coloradans looking to receive the vaccine can register online or by calling 720-263-5737.