Denver will leave it to businesses to decide on vaccine proof

DENVER (KDVR) — While COVID-19 vaccination proof will be required for indoor venues in New York City, Denver’s mayor said for now, the city will leave such precautions for businesses to decide.

Denver does not have citywide rules that require vaccination proof, but Mayor Michael Hancock said he supports any business that decides to put a policy like this in place.

“Whatever strategy they develop to prove vaccination, we are all for it,” Hancock told FOX31 on Tuesday.

Hancock said he wants more people in the city to get vaccinated. With Denver’s new vaccine mandate for employees, he said more ways for them to prove their status are coming.

“There are so many ways for us to create a nice, easy solution to show proof you’ve been vaccinated. I think we’ll get to that space where we could do it. We have until Sept. 30 to have everyone vaccinated and have that system where you can upload your ID,” Hancock said.

Meanwhile, New York will require people to show they have been vaccinated in order to dine inside, go to a movie or take in a show or concert.

Will Denver do the same? The mayor said for now, that is up to business owners.

“We are, right now, recommending only employees be vaccinated in these high-risk locations. If employers want to move that direction, absolutely, we support it. I mean, there’s no reason why we would not support something like that. We’re not recommending right now that they show proof their customers are vaccinated — that’s on them,” Hancock said.

The only Front Range venue we found with a rule to show COVID-19 vaccine proof is the Fox Theatre in Boulder. They ask people to have a copy of their vaccine card along with a photo ID upon arrival to the theater. Those copies of the vaccine card can be digital.